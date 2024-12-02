Ingenico ePayments applies game-play elements to payment process

This innovation was achieved by teaming up with startup Luckycycle to develop Ingenico Gamified Checkout, which uses games to infuse the checkout experience with the excitement that comes with the chance to win rewards.

Giving consumers an opportunity to win back their basket amount has been shown to increase checkout conversion, stickiness and grow customer loyalty. Ingenico Gamified Checkout is available both as an online as well as an in-store solution. For online merchants, Gamified Checkout is integrated into Ingenico’s MyCheckout hosted payment pages. The in-store solution leverages Ingenico’s Telium Tetra marketplace to enable gamified checkout on payment terminals.

Ingenico Gamified Checkout is based on patented technology from startup Luckycycle and enables Ingenico clients to integrate a series of customisable games and associated visuals into their payment confirmation pages. Available games include a scratch card, a slot machine and a wheel of fortune, all of which give the consumer an opportunity to win prizes related to their purchase.

This means that instead of offering 10% discounts on an item or basket, merchants can offer a 1 in 10 chance to win that item or basket for free. Games are fully customisable with merchants able to define the parameters as well as look and feel.

Tests by Luckycycle show that by adding gamification, merchants can increase the volume and value of transactions and boost conversion by up to 15%. In addition to these benefits, the new solution is also a tool to helps increase retailers’ social media presence, with consumers encouraged to share their win on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Ingenico Gamified Checkout is currently in Ingenico ePayments’ innovation programme, both as an online and as an in-store solution. This way, multi-channel merchants can promote their campaigns across all customer touchpoints.

For more information about Ingenico ePayments, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.