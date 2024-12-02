Ingenico ePayments and YouPass partner to provide gamers new payment options

YouPass understands that they need a payment service provider to support their ambitions for expansion into new products and new markets around the world, and they are particularly impressed by Ingenico ePayments’ knowledge and reach within the gaming industry, as well as their customer-oriented service.

Gaming has proven to be an increasingly important industry in ecommerce, as the world continues to digitalise and games are offered on more mobile devices. To stay ahead, Inengico ePayments and YouPass are working closely together to add additional payment options for YouPass’s EMEA customers, and will expand these efforts in the coming months to reach their customers in APAC as well.

Ingenico ePayments and YouPass will work together for the next three years, to offer gamers from around the world their preferred payment options in their preferred local currencies, ensuring an improved checkout experience. In addition, YouPass will enjoy the security gained from Ingenico ePayments’ managed fraud services and the insights available in the comprehensive business intelligence tool, Elevate.

