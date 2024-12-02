Ingenico enters negotiations to combine BS PAYONE with Ingenico Retail assets in DACH

This non-cash business combination would be 52% owned and consolidated by Ingenico Group.

The joint-venture would create the clear market leader in the attractive German market with the broadest offering in-store and online covering the specific needs of all types of merchants.

Both parties would become long term partners in the DACH region. Current BS PAYONE shareholders would maintain meaningful minority rights in line with their 48% stake.

The parties intent to sign definitive agreements in Q3 2018.

