Ingenico enters into agreement with Scalefast to boost ecommerce using mPOS solutions

The partnership will enable Scalefast to provide its customers with an integrated, multi-channel payment solution that allows them to accept payments both in-store and online.

Ingenico ePayments, the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group, will provide Scalefast with support for all credit cards and alternative payment methods. Additionally, Ingenico Mobile Solutions, Ingenico Group’s mPOS division, will provide the company with RP750x mobile card readers to allow its customers to accept card-present payments on mobile devices, regardless of location, including trade shows and events.

Scalefast is a direct-to-consumer ecommerce solution that helps entertainers and their fans join forces through engaging shopping experiences. Ingenico Group is a partner for Scalefast who offers commerce technology, intelligence and logistics for team-play across the gaming and entertainment ecosystem.

The company selected Ingenico Group due to its global, multi-channel capabilities and its experience in helping merchants and solution providers move from online payments to in-store payments.