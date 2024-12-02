Ingenico, Banorte to enable Telium Tetra solution in Mexico

Telium Tetra OS embeds a payment application compatible with all cashless payment methods and has a user-friendly interface. Move/2500 is IK04 certified and the design of its NFC reader, which is placed on the printer, is no longer hidden during tap & pay.

Furthermore, the offer includes Ingenico’s Estate Manager, a solution that provides knowledge and control of the estate remotely. Banorte is among the first bank in Mexico to bring a payment acceptance solution to the local market, enabling cashless payment on delivery or payment at the table in restaurants.

