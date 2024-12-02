Ingenico announces Ingenico Connect, in-house developer hub

Online businesses has access to the same integration and checkout solutions that are already to optimise the payment checkout for mobile or any other connected device. Ingenico Connect is available on Ingenicos GlobalCollect platform, where online businesses will also automatically benefit from the international coverage in terms of payment methods, multi-currency management and language on checkout.

The company also opened its new developer hub to all interested parties. This is a central repository of information, resources, and support that developers need to integrate with Ingenico Connect. This means any developer can sign up for free and immediately access the services, such as a sandbox environment for testing and validation, API referencing, SDKs, test cases, best practices, FAQs and support, nasdaq.com reports.

Ingenico Connect offers online businesses a multiple integration paths. They can select the technology that fits their existing infrastructure, user experience approach and PCI compliance requirements. These include a REST API with SDKs for online businesses that wish to host and retain control over their checkout experience, a Javascript SDK that encrypts payment data on the user side to reduce merchant PCI compliance requirements, and iOS and Android SDKs for native, in-app payments.

Online businesses that wish to minimise their PCI compliance requirements can opt for the new, mobile-optimised Ingenico MyCheckout hosted payment pages. With MyCheckout editor, they still retain control over the look and feel of these pages, even when they are hosted by Ingenico. MyCheckout editor enables online businesses to test different versions of the checkout page to optimise conversion, and offer customers a localised experience with access to 50 languages and 150 payment products.

Because Ingenico MyCheckout pages are hosted by Ingenico, online businesses are insulated from the sensitive consumer payment data that hackers want, and minimise their PCI compliance requirements accordingly. Ingenico Connect is available to all online businesses integrating with Ingenico ePayments GlobalCollect platform, and will be extended to Ingenico ePayments Ogone platform next.