Ingenico and Visa enable contactless payments at TIFF

Visa will enable festival attendees to experience a Connected Screen powered by Ingenico. Users can make contributions of USD 2 or USD 5 to the TIFF Pocket Fund by waving a Visa payWave-enabled credit card or device at the Connected Screen. The TIFF Pocket Fund is an organization that aims to help every young person to access TIFF’s educational programming, regardless of financial ability.

In Canada, 21 Visa payWave transactions take place every second, according to Visa. As the number of IoT enabled devices grows to 50 billion globally by 2020, payment-enabled devices in a slew of form factors will be in demand, Visa continued.

Also, Visa offers festival goers an “immersive virtual shopping experience.” Consumers who step into the Virtual Wardrobe Studio augmented reality space will find themselves in a film’s wardrobe department, where they can try on virtual costumes for a slew of different movies and genres. Visa is using the Virtual Wardrobe Studio as a way to showcase Visa Checkout, its online payment service.