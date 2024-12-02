Ingenico and MasterCard enable contactless payments at Kiev Metro

By combining Ingenico Group iUC180B smart terminal with Oschadbank’s acquiring services, in partnership with MasterCard, the entire Kiev metropolitan network will be equipped with the contactless card acceptance solution.

The implemented solution allows travelers to access the metro by tapping their MasterCard contactless card at the turnstile.

Ingenico Group is a global provider of solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, the company delivers payment solutions with a local, national and international scope.