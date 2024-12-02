Ingenico adds support for AEVI App Marketplace to its payment platform

Cooperation agreement extends reach of AEVI’s app marketplace to Ingenico’s large global base of acquirers and providers. With this cooperation, Ingenico’s global base of acquirer and solutions provider partners can access AEVI’s vendor-agnostic, open and flexible marketplace of value-added apps and services to help their merchant customers run their businesses. AEVI’s customers can now choose from a wide range of Ingenico devices to connect to the AEVI App Marketplace.

This agreement with Ingenico is part of the AEVI Enablement Program through which providers make their hardware compatible with the AEVI Platform including the App Marketplace. The program enables acquirers to provide tailored suites of apps and services on a choice of devices, including next generation payment devices and non-payment devices.

The AEVI App Marketplace will firstly be available on Ingenico’s Android-based Axium D7 and APOS products. The tablet-based Axium D7 and compact APOS provide flexible, mobile acceptance of any payment type at all points of customer interaction. The Android environment adds increased flexibility and agility for merchants, who can personalize their customers’ experiences with launched apps from AEVI’s entire app portfolio.