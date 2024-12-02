Ingenico acquires Bambora from Nordic Capital

The transaction will be fully financed through available cash and debt. The financial leverage will remain below 3x EBITDA, leaving flexibility for future M&A for the acquiring company.

Bambora, a growing player in payment services, employs more than 700 people across Europe, North America and Australia. The company delivers in-store, mobile and online services through end-to-end payment solutions for over 110,000 merchants and enterprises globally; it was acquired by Nordic Capital in 2014.

The closing of this acquisition is expected to occur by the end 2017, subject to approval from the relevant regulatory and antitrust authorities, and after the consultation of the employee representative authorities, according to the press release.

