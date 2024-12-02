Ingenico acquires Airlink to expand its presence in Asia

The acquisition will solidify Ingenico’s foothold in the Asian region by growing its position in the Taiwan market. Airlink will provide knowledge of the local market and bring to the table its strong relationships with leading local banks, acquirers and large merchants.

With more than 250,000 payment terminals deployed, the Taiwanese market is expected to steadily grow in the coming years, as the government encourages the shift from cash towards electronic transactions.

To find out more about Ingenico and for a complete list of its services and offerings, please visit our dedicated online payments company database.