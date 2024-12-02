ING wants to turn smartphones into mPOS

According to the press release, the ‘Tap on Phone’ application allows business owners to use their Android smartphone, tablet or other smart devices as mobile points of sale (mPOS), replacing the traditional cash register or electronic POS terminal.

The portability of mobile POS terminals makes payments flexible for merchants and customers. Moreover, the app helps merchants avoid the complications of third-party providers. Any Android-based smartphone or tablet can be transformed into a mobile POS with the ‘Tap on Phone’ app and an activated NFC.

To protect customer privacy, data is encrypted and stored in the cloud, which allows customers to track inventory and check daily transactions in real-time.