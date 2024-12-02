



Through this, ING Belgium and Mastercard plan to enable online shoppers to make payments securely without needing to manually enter their card details. With Click to Pay, individuals can leverage their payment cards without being required to input the 16-digit card number or remember passwords. After the registration process is finalised in Click to Pay, all payment information is centralised in a single profile, in turn supporting simplified management of payment methods.











As of the announcement, ING customers can finalise purchases with their computer or their mobile device, through a click at any participating online retailer showing the Click to Pay logo. By rolling out this solution, ING Belgium and Mastercard plan to make the checkout process more efficient and secure, serving the needs, demands, and preferences of customers.





Click to Pay: capabilities and potential benefits

As a global solution, Click to Pay focuses on consolidating several payment cards into a single profile, with it being compatible across all devices. By being based on industry standards, more specifically EMVCo, the solution offers a scaled level of security via tokenized transactions supported by all major card networks. During the initial launch, Mastercard and ING enabled multiple merchants operating in Belgium, including MediaMarkt and Thai Café, to integrate Click to Pay into their checkout processes. Thai Café integrated the solution with the support of its payment partner, Viva.com. Additionally, other merchants are currently implementing Click to Pay and are set to enter the coming period.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from ING Belgium underlined that by rolling out Click to Pay, the financial institution further broadened its range of payment solutions. At the same time, through this collaboration with Mastercard, the bank highlights its commitment to constantly offering advanced payments and mitigating complexities to make the checkout experience more optimised.



The solution is available on iOS and Android through the ING Banking app. Also, ING launched Click to Pay in Spain, with plans to make it progressively accessible to other markets.