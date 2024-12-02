ING Bank Romania launches SoftPOS app

The app offers all the functionalities of a regular PoS and is suitable for all types of businesses, which means merchants can accept contactless payments made via credit or debit cards, phones, or another type of smart device equipped with the NFC technology.

The SoftPOS app represents a modern and practical way for merchants to diversify their payment methods and choose a cost-effective infrastructure that is easy to operate. Merchants who will implement the solution will receive additional benefits, including zero fees for rental or management, and reduced costs.

The new app boosts the bank’s payment solution ecosystem and aims to expand digitisation and secure payments for clients.