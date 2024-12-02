ING Bank Romania launches ING Pay

The service is currently only available to customers using an Android OS version 4.4 or higher, and a solution for iOS system users will available soon. Upon activation of ING Pay, a virtual card is issued instantly and free of charge, attached to any of the current RON accounts opened at ING.

The client can configure which account is the payment on the phone. Customers can activate ING Pay on two phones registered as trusted devices. Effective payment with the phone only involves getting the POS phone close, with the screen activated and NFC communication enabled.

ING Pay can be used at any POS that accepts contactless payments from home or abroad. If the transaction value exceeds the limit amount set in Home’Bank, the user will enter the pin set for this card directly into the POS. In addition, customers can set from ING Home’Bank the trading limits for payments with the phone.

At each payment with ING Pay, customers receive a notification directly on the phone to control the transactions and amounts approved, as well as the balance. That’s why, with this launch, the push alert service becomes free for all ING customers. The ING Pay service does not involve any commissions or fees. ING Pay can be used even if your phone is not connected to the Internet for up to 10 transactions within 15 days. Then you will need an internet connection for a security validation.

At present, 625,000 customers are actively using the ING Home’Bank platform, of which 427,000 access it from the mobile phone, averaging 15 times a month. The logon frequency is half for desktop users. At transaction level, the number is similar between the two channels, with an average of 5 transactions per month on the phone and 4 transactions on the desktop.

ING Bank Romania currently has the entire contactless portfolio and reports 700,000 customers that average 16 trades per month at traders’ POS.