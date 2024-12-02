ING Bank gets unlimited access to R3s Corda

The deal will allow ING to roll out access to Corda globally and deploy production-ready CorDapps, which cover a range of financial services activity including trade finance, identity, insurance and capital markets.

Corda Enterprise is a commercial distribution of Corda, offering features targeted at the needs of large organisations, such a blockchain application firewall and support for industry-standard enterprise databases.

In recent news, R3 launched Corda Network, an underlying, open shared blockchain network linking participants using Corda.

The network will be operated and managed by a new independent not-for-profit organisation, the Corda Network Foundation.