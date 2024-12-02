ING and KBC bank create loyalty and payment ecosystem in Belgium

ING has established their presence in Belgium throughout the years and is best known for its Payconiq payment application. However, that solution does not offer loyalty rewards or customer discounts. That is why the company has adopted a loyalty platform called Qustomer that allows users save and spend loyalty points in shops. There is a physical card to be used, which contains a QR code. Users can also opt to use the mobile app through their smartphone. Qustomer has over 2,600 retailers in Belgium.

KBC bank has opted for CityLife. This is also a loyalty platform which lets users save for a personal goal or a good cause. For example, Mobile Vikings users can use CityLife to save up for their next mobile top-up. Mobile Vikings is also the only MVNO - mobile virtual network operator- in Belgium to accept Bitcoin payments.

All of these platforms will be integrated into one to create a unified ecosystem. All users of these individual platforms will switch to this new alternative, according to themerkle.com. Unlike most other projects trying to create a similar experience, this effort builds further on existing user bases, the site continues.