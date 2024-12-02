ING and Equens partner to launch digital direct debit mandate

The e-Mandate service enables organisations to offer payment by direct debit through their websites. The e-Mandate enables businesses to enhance their direct debit process, thereby eliminating paper direct debit instructions and sidestepping the lack of security of the existing online direct debit mandate procedure.

Consumers can use the online service to issue their direct debits electronically through their trusted bank portal, using a method similar to the online iDEAL payment. Equens will be responsible for processing the e-Mandates.

Roel Popping, Director of Payments, ING Nederland, has claimed that teh companys customers are looking to issue direct debit mandates easier and be secure, the exact purpose of the e-Mandate, electronically. Alessandro Baroni, Chief Marketing Officer, Equens, states that the company is supporting banks with a new turnkey service on a platform which facilitates e-Mandates in the Netherlands.

ING is using Equens services for its e-Mandates solution, and several other banks have also contracted Equens for the processing of their e-Mandates.