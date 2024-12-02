ING and CCV's app turns phones into payments terminals





With this app, also called SoftPOS which stands for Software Point-of-Sale, customers can pay at any location inside a store without needing to go to a cash register or stand in line to pay. Hence, this way of paying can provide a better customer experience.

CCV developed the SoftPOS solution in collaboration with ING, Cow Hills, and ZEBRA. ING is responsible for the transaction processing of payments to retailers. Software company Cow Hills provides the mobile checkout, with the solution running on ZEBRA mobile devices. From mid-September 2022, HEMA will run a trial in three stores. If the pilot proves successful, the retail chain intends to roll out the innovation on a larger scale.

Department store HEMA will be the first retail chain to test the new payment solution in a number of stores.





Payments on a mobile device

The app allows business owners to use portable smart devices like mobile phones and tablets as payment terminals for contactless payments. To do this, business owners must install the ING and CCV app on their device along with their mobile checkout app. The app is suitable for all smart devices running on Android operating systems.











This offers new possibilities for retailers and the catering industry. For example, they can use their staff more flexibly: an employee assisting a customer with a purchase can immediately accept the payment there and then, rather than going to a cash register. It also allows business owners to serve more customers with the same store size while customers have a more seamless shopping experience. When the shop assistant has the app installed on his device, the customer can easily make contactless payments.

The app supports all contactless payments with Mastercard, Visa, Maestro, and V Pay, through Apple Pay and Google Pay. It also works for larger amounts that require entering a pin code on the mobile device.





Redefining the retail experience

In a recent article, Ben Laluc, VP, Product, Digital Commerce Solutions at Cybersource, says that personalising the shopping experience is an important part of driving sales, especially in the digital world, where it can help boost conversions.

The transaction value of the digital payments market was USD 5.44 trillion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.29 trillion by 2026. Fueling this growth are numerous factors including rising adoption of smartphones, improved internet penetration, and increasing preference for digital solutions.

Digital payments come in many forms, from debit and credit cards to e-wallets. Constant innovation means that more methods are being offered every year, so it’s vital that the checkout offers customers all of the latest trending technologies, as well as popular favourites that they recognise and trust.