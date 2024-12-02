Infosys Finacle, HNB to pioneer DLT-based trade finance in Sri Lanka

The Finacle Trade Connect solution will be used by Hatton National Bank to pilot a trade network with other corresponding banking partners and its corporate clients. The company said that Finacle Trade Connect will help digitise trade finance business processes, including validation of ownership, certification of documents etc., while working on a distributed, trusted and shared network.

The network is expected to help Hatton National Bank and other participating entities substantially increase automation and transparency, while managing risks in trade and supply chain financing operations. The pilot network will allow for instant transfer of messages and documents between the parties involved in a completely secure manner reducing lifecycle turnaround time, the statement added.