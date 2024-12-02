Infosistema, LOQR, DocDigitizer to boost the digital onboarding process

The partnership aims to power financial KYC and digital signatures for customer onboarding and contract signing, including processes like consumer credit, account openings, and diverse contract signing.

DocDigitizer provides automation and digital transformation through a new generation of data capture technology, combining machine learning with validation services that ensure full automation. Infosistema is a Technology and Business Consulting company providing Mobile Systems of Engagement to Banking and Insurance companies that are integrated with their core systems.

LOQR delivers customer onboarding by providing a digital identity management platform for banking and other regulated markets in compliance with all the legal requirements.