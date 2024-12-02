Infobip integrates m-billing services with RollTech Ay+ gaming platform

Under the terms of the deal, Infobip will provide direct mobile billing functionalities for games, apps and other content available from the Ay+ portfolio. This will allow users to make in-app purchases that are charged directly to their mobile bill and provide developers with a transaction facility that will enable them to monetise their apps and content.

Through its Centili m-payments service, Infobip will provide direct billing functionalities across global markets. The partnership will cover the Latin American market, including Brazil and Mexico and the Middle East and Africa including Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The agreement also extends to the Asia Pacific region, covering a range of different markets including Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines and Eastern Europe, including Ukraine and Russia.

In recent news, Infobip has been credited with PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) compliance certification.