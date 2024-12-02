Infobip extends reach into Russian market with direct mobile billing

The integrated solution allows pre-paid subscribers across a number of Russian operators to purchase digital and physical goods using their mobile phones.

Mobile users in Russia can make payments via mobile commerce direct mobile billing to new and existing merchants, online retailers and utilities providers connected to Infobip’s Centili platform. Mobile commerce direct mobile billing services in Russia allow subscribers to make single transactions of up to 15,000 rubles (USD 300).

In order to pay with Infobip, subscribers enter their mobile phone number into the Centili widget and confirm the payment and the amount is then automatically charged to their pre-paid mobile account.

Infobip is a provider of mobile solutions connecting mobile network operators and enterprises through an in-house developed and operated mobile services cloud.

In September 2013, Infobip has launched its ¥Coins virtual currency service for both local and international content providers.