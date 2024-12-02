Infinito reveals Native Exchange feature

The solution is developed in collaboration with Infinitos network of exchange service partners, and the first to be implemented is the non-custodial exchange, Changelly. Other exchange partners will be integrated to upgrade this function with a ‘best-rate’ feature where users can choose from a selection of attractive trading rates from different platforms.

Infinito is focusing its efforts to become a full-fledged decentralised financial solution for crypto communities. The company’s plan is to continue on with the integration of DeFi and payment services, primarily as native functionalities, for its products. Staking, fiat gateway, and payment account management, amongst others, are listed as key priorities in the upcoming months.