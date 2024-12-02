Infinito joins FIO to address blockchain usability

Among the Asian-based members that joined the project as well, one can find Midas Protocol, AlphaWallet, Math Wallet, AtomicPay, and Bitpie. Members of FIO provide input and guidance on its development and are all working towards integration of the decentralised service layer into their products.

Moreover, the company’s goal is to transform the usability of wallets, exchanges, and cryptocurrency payment processors with a self-sovereign, decentralised, open-source blockchain protocol. This protocol is meant to provide a layer of connectivity and usability features, making cryptocurrency payments on any blockchain as easy as using a mainstream service, such as PayPal or Venmo to enable greater adoption.