InfinitePay enables contactless payments on iPhone for Brazilian customers

The Tap to Pay feature on iPhone readily accepts a variety of contactless payment methods, such as contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and various digital wallets. This can be accomplished using only an iPhone with the InfinitePay iOS app, eliminating the need for additional hardware or payment terminals. During the checkout process, merchants can simply instruct customers to place their iPhone or Apple Watch near the merchant's iPhone to securely complete the payment via NFC technology. Additionally, Tap to Pay on iPhone offers support for PIN entry and accessibility features.









Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone contactless payment acceptance technology uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the businesses' and customers' data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn't store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.

InfinitePay was founded in 2019 with the goal of transforming the way merchants handle money by using technology to create better and more accessible products and services. The enablement of Tap to Pay on iPhone marks the next chapter of this evolution.

Officials from CloudWalk said that with Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can quickly start accepting contactless payments using only their iPhone, unlocking a great opportunity for people to create businesses of all sizes. Their goal is to democratise access to innovative payment services and provide merchants the ability to accept payments quickly, and the integration of Tap to Pay on iPhone is a significant step in that direction.





The contactless payments landscape in Brazil

A survey conducted in July 2023 by the Datafolha Institute on behalf of Abecs, an association representing the electronic payment methods sector, reveals that 54% of Brazilian consumers usually make payments using contactless methods such as their card, mobile phone, watch, or other device, and the adoption is growing rapidly.

Tap to Pay on iPhone enables InfinitePay customers to use a payment solution that is easy to set up and use. Merchants will be able to unlock contactless payment acceptance through the InfinitePay iOS app on an iPhone XS or later running the latest version of iOS. Merchants can simply download the InfinitePay app from the Apple App Store and sign up to start accepting contactless payments within minutes.





What does CloudWalk do?

CloudWalk is a global financial services platform with a primary mission to revolutionise the way individuals and small to medium-sized businesses handle money. As the owner of the InfinitePay brand, the company has been operating since 2019 with blockchain-based products, including digital banking, loans, cashback cards, online sales, digital wallets, and payment terminals.