Infinite Peripherals receives Visa Ready certification

The Linea Pro 5 and Infinea Tab 4 equip the Apple iPhone, iPod touch or iPad with an encrypted MSR, barcode scanner and Bluetooth chip for use with custom software for mPOS and other merchant operations. A mobile Secure Card Read (SCR) iOS solution to have earned PCI PTS 3.1 SRED approval, the Linea Pro 5 and Infinea Tab 4 can be important parts of a merchant’s compliance with the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

In January 2014, Infinite Peripherals (IPC) launched Infinea BluePad, a mobile payment solution that includes PIN entry, a contact chip smart card reader and a magnetic stripe reader with Bluetooth connectivity.