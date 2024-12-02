Infinite Peripherals, Mercury Payment Systems to provide m-payment solutions

Through this partnership, IPC has integrated to Mercurys payment processing platform, MercuryPay, to deliver payment solutions that are compatible with all of IPCs products with encrypted magnetic stripe readers, including the Linea Pro and Infinea Tab.

The Linea Pro and Infinea Tab have encrypted MSR for Apples iPhone, iPod touch and iPad, barcode scanner, RFID and Bluetooth chip. These peripherals are powered by custom software to create a mobile system for POS as well as inventory management, asset tracking, ID verification and lead tracking.

In recent news, Infinite Peripherals (IPC) has launched Infinea BluePad, a mobile payment solution that includes PIN entry, a contact chip smart card reader and a magnetic stripe reader with Bluetooth connectivity.