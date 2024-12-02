Infinite Peripherals launches Infinea BluePad chip and PIN mPOS device

Compatible with iOS and Android, the Infinea BluePad can operate either as a stand-alone mobile device or as a companion to IPC’s mobile peripheral devices, including the Linea Pro and Infinea Tab, which work with Apple’s iPod touch, iPhone and iPad.

The Infinea BluePad features a tactile keypad with 10 numeric and six functional keys, as well as smart card and magnetic stripe readers with three-track hi-coercivity bi-directional reading capabilities. Bluetooth communications support iAP and Serial Port Profile and communications are facilitated via a mini-USB connector. The Infinea BluePad holds a number of payment security certifications, including PCI PTS 3.x and EMV L1 and L2.

IPC provides a software development kit (SDK) for the Infinea BluePad for both iOS and Android platforms. The Infinea BluePad can be used for mobile payments in the US, Canada, Europe and some Latin American countries, and a near field communication (NFC) version of the Infinea BluePad is expected to be available in 2014.

In recent news, payment processing and security vendor Equinox Payments has entered a partnership with Infinite Peripherals.