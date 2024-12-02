Infinicept partners with Payment Visor





Throughout this partnership, Infinicept’s Payfac-as-Service, as well as its embedded payments platform will be integrated with Payment Visor’s advisory suite of solutions, aiming to meet the needs, preferences, and expectations of customers, wherever they are on their embedded payments journey. At the same time, the firms will remain compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry.

In addition, the collaboration will provide software companies and businesses the necessary tools and technology in order to optimise and accelerate their overall development processes.











More information on the partnership

Following the introduction of Payment Visor, Infinicept is set to focus on providing an optimised suite of services to its clients and customers, with additional added expertise in order to navigate the payments landscape in a more efficient and secure manner.

In addition, businesses and companies will be given the possibility to benefit from this partnership, as the firms aim to develop services that accelerate the overall speed to market, provide an improved strategy of development, as well as focus on efficiency and privacy. At the same time, the services will be available to all customers, regardless of whether they are just at the beginning of their journey, or moving further along on their embedded payments growth.

Infinicept will focus on giving software companies the capability to optimise the overall customer experience, as well as driving revenue. Users will be enabled to leverage its Launchpay solution for their modernisation and digitalisation payment procedures, by adding payments to their business in a fast way without the need for any upfront, additional costs, or development work. Furthermore, through the usage of Launchpay, Infinicept clients will be allowed to maintain control over their merchant data.

The Payment Operation (PayOps) Platform will also be available for users, giving them the opportunity to archive the benefits of embedded payments without any trade-offs, while maintaining the overall ownership over the payments products as well.

Payment Visor is set to provide its suite of solutions in order to provide small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and clients with simplified, modernised, and secure solutions, which can be used to improve scalability and elevate growth. Included in Payment Visor's range of advisory products is the possibility to design proof-of-concept, tech stack recommendations, inside sales team support, outside sales team support, as well as go-to-market strategies.



