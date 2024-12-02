As outlined in the official press release, the aim of the collaboration is to provide embedded payments journeys for vertical software companies. Moreover, the joint venture seeks to accelerate speed to market and growth.

To achieve this, Infinicept will leverage its embedded payments platform, Payment Operations Platform (PayOps), and its Payfac-as-a-Service, Launchpay. These offerings will be paired with Datacap’s Integrated Payment Solutions. The resulting solution is expected to extend embedded payments processing and gateway solutions for independent software vendors (ISVs).

Infinicept's PayOps enables companies to retain ownership of their payment product while still achieving the benefits of embedded payments. At the same time, Launchpay, the payment monetisation solution offered by Infinicept, allows businesses to integrate payments without any upfront costs or development. Customers have complete ownership and control over their programme and can manage pricing, marketing, sales, as well as the merchant experience.

The new solution made available via the joint venture is expected to help software companies access an end-to-end payments product. This is, in turn, anticipated to enable ISVs to take ownership of their merchant experience and deliver onboarding, customer data management, payments integration, and product support.





Infinicept and Datacap’s strategies and past developments

Infinicept is an embedded payment provider that extends its services to over 300 software companies, payment processors, sponsor banks, and others.

Strategy-wise, earlier in 2023, Infinicept announced that it partnered with LegitScript in a bid to deliver merchant monitoring capabilities. In late 2022, the embedded payment solutions provider partnered with Revolv3, powering their payment facilitator model with the PayOps platform.

Datacap develops hardware and processor-agnostic payment solutions that can reportedly be integrated with all point-of-sale systems, ensuring compatibility across all industries and operating systems. Its products are used by hundreds of point-of-sale developers in North America, in various vertical markets.

Its security-centric offerings are suitable for most processing platforms, and they route through dozens of pre-certified devices – so that merchants can offer payments across brick-and-mortar, online, mobile and unattended applications.