Infinicept and Parachute Advisory announce partnership

The collaboration is aimed at enhancing success for software companies integrating embedded payments through Infinicept’s Launchpay service. Parachute Advisory will collaborate with Infinicept to address customers’ specific consulting requirements, facilitating joint customers in expediting their market entry.

Infinicept expressed appreciation for the valuable consulting services offered by Parachute Advisory to companies aiming to quickly adopt Infinicept's Payfac-as-a-Service offering. They highlighted that through this partnership, software companies can benefit from enhanced advantages, leading to accelerated growth and improved outcomes. The representatives also mentioned feeling privileged to collaborate with the skilled founder of Parachute Advisory and asserted that they are well-prepared to provide seamless support to their joint customers, ensuring they achieve the best possible results.

Parachute Advisory is a go-to-market and sales consulting firm offering broad industry expertise in revenue growth methodology and embedded payments. As part of the partnership, Parachute Advisory will extend additional go-to-market support for Infinicept’s Launchpay customers. Joint customers will immediately benefit from the speed and efficiency of an end-to-end embedded payments solution.





Representatives of Parachute Advisory expressed that Infinicept enables software companies to efficiently integrate payments into their customer experience. They highlighted that by leveraging their combined go-to-market expertise, customers can not only establish a successful payments offering but also unlock revenue potential and provide a seamless user experience. They further mentioned having collaborated with the Infinicept team for years and eagerly anticipates partnering with them to assist customers on this exciting journey.

Infinicept is a pioneering force in embedded payments, empowering software companies to enhance their customer experience and drive revenue. Infinicept’s latest payment monetisation solution, Launchpay, enables customers to integrate payments into their business without upfront costs or development work. Customers retain ownership and control of their program, managing pricing, marketing, sales, the merchant experience, and more, eventually transitioning to becoming a payment facilitator when ready. Infinicept’s Payment Operations Platform (PayOps) enables companies to enjoy the benefits of embedded payments without compromising ownership of the payments product.





Finding new partners

In October 2023 the US-based provider of embedded payment solutions, Infinicept, also forged a partnership with Payment Visor to enhance clients' embedded payment services and expedite their growth journey.

Under this collaboration, Infinicept's Payfac-as-a-Service and embedded payments platform will integrate with Payment Visor's suite of advisory solutions. This integration aims to cater to the diverse needs, preferences, and expectations of customers at various stages of their embedded payments journey, while ensuring compliance with industry requirements and regulations.

Furthermore, this partnership will equip software companies and businesses with the essential tools and technology needed to streamline and accelerate their overall development processes.