Infineon, NEXT Biometrics partner for biometric card design

The reference platform is meant to incorporate the necessary elements in order to develop and manufacture a smart card with a fingerprint sensor. It also helps card makers to facilitate their production processes and to shorten time-to-market for their offerings.

The use of biometrics for second factor authentication in payment card innovation follows signatures, embossing, magnetic stripe and secure chip technologies. Thus, instead of entering a PIN or showing an ID, the card holder authenticates by using a fingerprint sensor embedded on the card. The fingerprint information is stored on the card’s secure element, and not shared with any third party, hence the user’s privacy is protected. Fingerprint authentication will also further reduce fraud, especially when multifunctional cards are deployed for personal social security payments.

The biometric card reference design includes a biometric module, a secure element, an operating system with biometric and payment applets. It also comprises a recommended and proven pre-lamination and lamination method for manufacturing the card. This complete system solution enables secure biometric smart card payment with reduced false rejection rates to below 1%. This feature, the false rejection rate, measures how often the fingerprint of the authorised user is reliably recognized and not incorrectly rejected.