INETCO launches machine learning solution for fraud detection and prevention

The platform offers real-time risk scoring and immediate isolation of suspicious transaction behaviour across ATM, POS, payment card issuance, and digital banking channels. The solution combines real-time payment data acquisition, a highly configurable rules-based alerting engine, and adaptive machine learning functionalities.

INETCO Insight 7 screens for transaction behavioural anomalies such as EMV fallbacks or reversal rates, high withdrawal velocity, abnormal numbers of high-value transactions, and suspicious repeat card usage at specific ATM or POS terminal locations. Payments data is continuously fed into a rules-based alerting engine and an adaptive machine learning model that examines transactions in real-time, rebuilds individual customer risk models, and extracts behavioural patterns from past card transactions that signal potential fraud.