The instant payment system, known as real-time payment (RTP) or account-to-account (A2A), is an important feature in the Brazilian market. With Pix via Open Finance available alongside cash and card in some cities, inDrive users across Brazil can select their preferred payment method.











Once the option is selected, passengers and delivery customers are guided through a minimal in-app process to complete the payment using their chosen bank. Drivers receive funds directly into their bank accounts in real-time, eliminating the need for manual data exchange.

Additionally, unlike the traditional Pix experience, which often requires switching apps or manually entering data, inDrive utilises Pix via Open Finance through Belvo's regulated infrastructure. This enables a fully integrated payment journey, allowing users to authenticate and complete transactions within the app. Furthermore, as a payment initiation service provider (PISP) regulated by the Central Bank of Brazil, Belvo provides a secure and compliant technology.

PCMI data indicate that over 90% of adults in Brazil use Pix regularly. Moreover, as of May 2025, more than 50% of inDrive users were manually transferring Pix payments within the app, according to the company. By embedding Pix directly into the platform, inDrive optimises convenience and user experience in one of its key markets.

Through its collaboration with Belvo, inDrive enables users to securely link with their financial institutions while ensuring a peer-to-peer experience model. The platform does not process or hold user funds, ensuring transparency and regulatory alignment in these transactions.





More updates from Belvo

In February 2025, Belvo announced its plans to launch Biometric Pix, with the solution aiming to optimise instant payments in Brazil.

By rolling out Biometric Pix, Belvo aimed to further improve the instant payment experience in Brazil, providing scaled security, speed, and convenience for both users and businesses. Developed by the Central Bank of Brazil and tested since November 2024, the solution included financial institutions and ITPs. Belvo was set to launch Biometric Pix in compliance with the regulatory framework instituted by the Central Bank.