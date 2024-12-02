



inDrive, a global urban services platform operating in 888 cities across 48 countries, has expanded its financial services by launching inDrive.Money in Peru. This initiative aims to support drivers and couriers in the gig economy, who often face challenges accessing traditional loans due to the lack of established credit histories and formal income documentation.

inDrive.Money is already active in Mexico, Colombia, and Indonesia. Its latest expansion to Peru is backed by a partnership with R2, a fintech specialising in financing small and medium-sized enterprises. Since its launch, inDrive.Money has issued over 100,000 loans, with a steady increase in lending volumes reflecting strong demand.

The service simplifies the loan application and repayment process, offering customised repayment plans with an average duration of six months. Loan repayments are deducted directly from drivers’ earnings, with no fixed daily obligations, ensuring that payments remain manageable at under 10% of their trip proceeds.

This expansion aligns with inDrive’s broader strategy to transform into a multi-service platform, diversifying its revenue streams and increasing its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), which measures the total value of rides and deliveries processed through the platform. Additionally, the service aims to strengthen driver loyalty and retention. Currently available in nine cities across Peru, inDrive.Money plans to continue expanding in the near future.

Other news on inDrive

In March 2025, inDrive announced its collaboration with Fingular, which introduced the inDrive.Money solutions for both customers and drivers in Indonesia.

With the inDrive app, drivers were able to access cash funding of up to approximately USD 606 (IDR 10,000,000), which they repaid securely through their rides. This initiative aimed to improve how drivers managed urgent expenses, such as vehicle repairs and daily necessities.

Additionally, both companies stated their commitment to addressing the needs, preferences, and demands of their clients and users in a constantly evolving market, while ensuring compliance with industry regulations and laws.