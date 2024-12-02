Indonesian version of 3-D secure is launched

The two companies aim to tackle the country’s ecommerce payment conundrum as a result of low credit card adoption by making better use of debit cards.

The B Secure authentication system is an “open loop”, enabling merchants to implement just this one system, which lets them accept multiple debit cards for online transactions. B Secure is basically the Indonesian version of 3-D secure, a global card authentication scheme and is now linked to new debit cards issued with the National Payment Gateway (GPN) logo on them.

The GPN is an attempt to bring banks together on one streamlined infrastructure that offers more convenience to users. They’ll be able to use cards with a GPN logo, issued by any bank, at any ATM machine at low cost. This has the added benefit of keeping transaction data and infrastructure domestic.

B Secure’s soultion was a ready by 2016, but with the central bank’s new regulations on the implementation of the GPN just taking effect, its official launch was held off until now.

As for now, GPN-issued debit cards are still rare anyway, as of August 2018, only 497,000 of them have been issued to the public.