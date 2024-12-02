Indonesian pilgrims to rely on OpenWay's solution for ATM cash withdrawals

As a result of the partnership, over one million Indonesians who travel to Saudi Arabia mainly for religious reasons will be able to withdraw cash with a minimal fee and the preferable exchange rate at any ATM of Al-Rajhi Bank. The bank manages over 4,700 ATMs, the largest network in Saudi Arabia.

The new withdrawal service is called Musafir Card Project. To use the service, an Indonesian citizen will register their existing debit card for the service in the issuer’s branch. The service will be valid for the duration period of the visa. When visiting Saudi Arabia, travellers can get cash or inquire their card balance at any ATM of the Al-Rajhi network without overpayment.

The transaction will be routed by Al-Rajhi Bank to its subsidiary in Malaysia, and from there directly to the card issuer in Indonesia, via Artajasa, a local Indonesian interbank network. This way, the payment solution will connect three counties: Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Cross-border transaction routing between Al-Rajhi Bank Malaysia and Artajasa will be handled by WAY4 Switch, a technology solution by OpenWay.

WAY4 Switch is a universal payment hub software that orchestrates channels and systems online. It is used globally by banks, payment processors, national switches, and payment gateways to facilitate local and cross-border real-time payments.