Indonesian FSA launches online register to monitor fintechs

The system is called ‘Electronic Gateway for Digital Finance Information Systems’, or ‘Gesit’.

The OJK has also paired up with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Japan Financial Service Authority and Security Exchange Commission Malaysia to host a more creative fintech environment.

Gesit is designed to grow business through the innovation hub OJK Infinity, an education centre for fintech set up in 2018.

The platform will provide fintech industry stakeholders with the latest fintech news and give them a chance to book consultation appointments with the OJK Infinity team.

The hub has 121 new fintech registrations and 48 of these are verified, business-ready startups.