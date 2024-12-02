Indonesian ecommerce non-adopters to open up to online shopping

Findings indicate that two out of five of those non-adopters would consider buying fashion items online. Also, about 79% of online shoppers would do research after seeing an online ad, while 85% use the information from that ad when conducting product research.

As for the tools used for shopping online, results show that 41% of respondents use search engines, 37% use social networking websites, 20% look up retailers’ websites, and 14% look up information from news websites and magazines.

According to Rudy Ramawy, the country head of Google Indonesia, most online shoppers prefer to save time rather than save money, which is good for ecommerce prospects. But the old issue remains that the industry needs people to have trust and be comfortable with ecommerce.

The study is based on a sample of 1,300 Indonesians with internet access. The respondents were divided into four groups: recent online shoppers (those who have shopped online in the last month), non-recent online shoppers (last shopped in past six months), those who have never shopped online before, and online sellers.