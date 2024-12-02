Indonesian ecommerce company Bukalapak raises USD 50 mln

According to Tech Crunch, the company counts Alibaba’s Ant Financial, Indonesia telco Emtek, and Singaporean sovereign fund GIC among its existing backers.

Founded in 2010, Bukalapak processes two million orders per day and 50 million registered users. On the seller side, its core ecommerce business covers products from four million SMEs, 500,000 kiosk vendors and 700,000 “independent” micro-businesses in Indonesia.

The company plans to use its new funds to grow opportunities for its SME retail partners and build out its tech platform.