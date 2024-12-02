Indonesian ecommerce businesses are subject to new tax law

According to the new law, ecommerce businesses will be required tax numbers (NPWPs) and will have to report their recapitulation of trade transactions to the Finance Ministry following its newly issued regulation on taxation for online trade transactions.

According to The Jakarta Post, the ministry would familiarise the public with the regulation prior to its implementation. The regulation is aimed to create equality between the conventional business and ecommerce businesses in terms of taxation.

Moreover, the ministry will encourage and help ecommerce players to register for their NPWPs through ecommerce platforms.