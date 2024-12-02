Indonesian e-procurement website Mbiz adds marketplace for MSMEs

The marketplace targets micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Indonesia and it is dubbed Mbizmarket.

Mbiz is e-procurement platform that aims to simplify traditional procurement supply chains, in order to improve business’ productivity and provide visibility into everyday transactions.

Mbiz targets mostly large private and state-owned enterprises and offers them features like budget control, expense and payment reporting, while also enabling them to purchase goods or services from other companies on the same platform. These could be things like office supplies, which are needed often and in large quantities, for example.

Like its parent Mbiz, Mbizmarket is also equipped with business features such as budget control, spending reports, and analytics tools. Beyond that, the platform also provides financing services in collaboration with commercial banks, financial institutions, and P2P lending platforms.