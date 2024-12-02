Indonesia: WorldRemit enables transfers to Indosat Dompetku mobile money

Registered Indosat Dompetku account holders are set to receive on their phone the money sent through WorldRemit. The balance can then be used to make mobile payments or withdrawn as cash at more than 50,000 locations, including ATMs.

Indosat Dompetku account holders who have received money through WorldRemit can also make payments to people who use Telkomsel TCash and XL Tunai mobile money.

WorldRemit is a global online money transfer business. Migrants and expats from 35 countries can make online payments to families and friends in over 100 destinations. Customers can use WorldRemit on their computer, smartphone or tablet. For those receiving money, WorldRemit provides a range of options including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile money, and mobile airtime top-up.