Indonesia prepares new ecommerce rules

Under the draft regulation, ecommerce marketplaces operating in the country would be required to also display local products on their platforms.

According to the publication, the number of domestic products offered on ecommerce platforms was limited; therefore, the government had decided to require all ecommerce platforms to offer local products in addition to imported products. Currently, it is not clear if the draft regulation would incentivise ecommerce platforms to give priority to local products.

In 2018, imported products sold through ecommerce platforms in Indonesia stood at USD 17.17 billion, 9.11% higher than in 2017. Meanwhile, the trade deficit was recorded at USD 8.57 billion in 2018.