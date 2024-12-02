Indonesia: ecommerce is hailed by consumers - survey

The survey in question also reveals that 96% of nearly 1,000 respondents have been satisfied with buying online.

Similarly, the Jakarta Post, has previously reported that Indonesian internet users enjoyed the highest level of satisfaction in online shopping out of 14 countries in the Asia-Pacific region in 2013.

According to data from a survey issued by Visa in April 2014, online shoppers spent an average of USD 500 annually on airline tickets and accommodation and about USD 194 per year on fashion products and cosmetics.

Convenience and a wider range of choices are the main reasons for Indonesian consumers to make purchases via internet as their main marketplace. Window-shopping on the internet also makes for a more private and pressure-free shopping experience.

Online stores also aim to provide more comprehensive information about products and services than their offline counterparts. On Telunjuk.com, for instance, buyers can use the website’s search engine and product-comparison features to find and compare prices between products based on brand, specifications and price range. They are then directed to stores that sell the items they want.

Some of the businesses that are meeting Indonesia’s increasing demand for online-based shopping understand these needs and have based their operations around them.

More Indonesians are taking advantage of platforms such as Shopify.co.id, Bostoko.com, Jualan.com, Kaskus.co.id and Berniaga.com to set up their own boutiques and stores.

