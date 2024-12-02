Indonesia: Doku processes transactions amounting USD 520 million in 2014

In 2013, Doku processed transactions worth USD 401 million. In 2014, the payments gateway has recorded 100,000 users paying online via Doku wallet, which has risen 700% in transaction value. MyShortCart has recorded 380% transaction growth in the same time frame.

The company offers three products: e-payment gateway for merchants, an e-wallet and MyShortCart service, which allows social media merchants to accept online payments.