Inditex to take all brands online by 2020

The clothing retailer’s brands include Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Uterque and Zara, which collectively have almost 7,500 physical shops. Currently, Inditex has stores in 96 markets and operates online in 49 markets.

According to Internet Retailing, the group’s brands will also be adopting an integrated stock management system by 2020 in the countries where the brands have a physical store presence. The system will make it possible to fulfil online customer orders with store inventory.

To date, Zara stores in 25 markets including Spain, France, Italy, China, the US, the UK and Mexico, have an integrated stock management in place.