Inditex to roll out InWallet in Spain

Eight of Inditexs retail brands like Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe will enable customers to pay using mobile payments services and a new Inditex app, InWallet. Shoppers will be able to use the digital wallet to pay for purchases made in any of the groups stores in Spain.

Customers can activate the service directly from the online app by adding the payment cards they want to use on the account. The new service has been designed to enhance the shopping experience and aims to significantly simplify the purchase and returns process, according to fibre2fashion.com.

Inditex has been working continually to upgrade technology to improve the overall customer experience, therefore the app has been developed entirely in-house. Moreover, the company is rolling out RFID technology across all Zara stores. Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) is the use of radio waves to read and capture information stored on a tag attached to an object. A tag can be read from up to several feet away and does not need to be within direct line-of-sight of the reader to be tracked.