Inditex continues its online expansion

The company set the objective of being online all over the world by 2020, and relies on marketplaces to carry out its online strategy.

Uterqüe is the third Inditex chain that enters Lamoda, the platform specialised in fashion, cosmetics, and luxury articles for Eastern European countries and owned by Rocket Internet. In October 2018, Oysho, Inditex’s intimate chain, signed an agreement with the group to start commercialising the chain. Pull&Bear is the other chain of the group that has a presence in the marketplace.

The only online platform where all the chains from Inditex are present is Alibaba. In August 2018, the Spanish group completed its establishment in Tmall, one of the platforms of the Chinese company, with the introduction of Uterqüe.

In addition, Inditex finalised the launch of the Uterqüe ecommerce in Mexico, completing its online establishment in the country.